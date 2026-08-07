Duleep Trophy
North Zone vs West Zone
Duleep Trophy
NOR
WES
batsman
|Full name:
|Ankit Kumar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|7
|7
|Innings
|1
|1
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|5
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3
|5
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|7
|7
|Innings
|36
|7
|7
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|1192
|111
|61
|Balls Faced
|1865
|157
|49
|Avg
|35.05
|15.85
|8.71
|SR
|63.91
|70.7
|124.49
|Fours
|153
|15
|11
|Fifties
|6
|0
|0
|Sixies
|13
|1
|0
|Highest
|174
|48
|22
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0
Duleep Trophy
NOR
WES