Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

batsman

Full name:Ankit Kumar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Haryana

North Zone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2177
Innings110
Overs1.01.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs350
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco350
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2177
Innings3677
Not outs200
Runs119211161
Balls Faced186515749
Avg35.0515.858.71
SR63.9170.7124.49
Fours1531511
Fifties600
Sixies1310
Highest1744822
Hundreds200

Ankit Kumar Schedule & Results

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