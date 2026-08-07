Anshul Harish Gupta

Anshul Harish Gupta

batsman

Full name:Anshul Harish Gupta
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches491238
Innings2701
Overs172.001.0
Balls---
Maidens1500
Runs549018
Wickets1500
Avg36.600
SR68.800
Eco3.19018
BB300
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches491238
Innings871236
Not outs733
Runs2400259677
Balls Faced5430278685
Avg3028.7720.51
SR44.1993.1698.83
Fours2982861
Fifties1711
Sixies23210
Highest1475152
Hundreds300

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