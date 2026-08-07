Anshul Harish Gupta
batsman
|Full name:
|Anshul Harish Gupta
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|49
|12
|38
|Innings
|27
|0
|1
|Overs
|172.0
|0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|0
|0
|Runs
|549
|0
|18
|Wickets
|15
|0
|0
|Avg
|36.6
|0
|0
|SR
|68.8
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.19
|0
|18
|BB
|3
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|49
|12
|38
|Innings
|87
|12
|36
|Not outs
|7
|3
|3
|Runs
|2400
|259
|677
|Balls Faced
|5430
|278
|685
|Avg
|30
|28.77
|20.51
|SR
|44.19
|93.16
|98.83
|Fours
|298
|28
|61
|Fifties
|17
|1
|1
|Sixies
|23
|2
|10
|Highest
|147
|51
|52
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0