Shubham Rohilla

Shubham Rohilla

batsman

Full name:Shubham Rohilla
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches372710
Innings410
Overs4.10.40
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs2040
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco4.860
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches372710
Innings662610
Not outs220
Runs15651090180
Balls Faced32301246187
Avg24.4545.4118
SR48.4587.4796.25
Fours18811923
Fifties870
Sixies2150
Highest14213544
Hundreds330

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