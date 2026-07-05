Shubham Rohilla
batsman
|Full name:
|Shubham Rohilla
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|27
|10
|Innings
|4
|1
|0
|Overs
|4.1
|0.4
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|20
|4
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.8
|6
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|27
|10
|Innings
|66
|26
|10
|Not outs
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|1565
|1090
|180
|Balls Faced
|3230
|1246
|187
|Avg
|24.45
|45.41
|18
|SR
|48.45
|87.47
|96.25
|Fours
|188
|119
|23
|Fifties
|8
|7
|0
|Sixies
|2
|15
|0
|Highest
|142
|135
|44
|Hundreds
|3
|3
|0