Pulkit Narang

Pulkit Narang

all rounder

Full name:Pulkit Narang
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):18 June 1994 (29)
Zodiac Sign:Gemini
Hometown:Delhi
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches252714
Innings432714
Overs733.3251.048.4
Balls---
Maidens14040
Runs21201174334
Wickets812818
Avg26.1741.9218.55
SR54.3353.7816.22
Eco2.894.676.86
BB1043
4w310
5w400
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches252714
Innings40195
Not outs682
Runs70743725
Balls Faced215345534
Avg20.7939.728.33
SR32.8396.0473.52
Fours74390
Fifties230
Sixies1111
Highest556715
Hundreds000

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