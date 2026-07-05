Pulkit Narang
all rounder
|Full name:
|Pulkit Narang
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|18 June 1994 (29)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Gemini
|Hometown:
|Delhi
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|27
|14
|Innings
|43
|27
|14
|Overs
|733.3
|251.0
|48.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|140
|4
|0
|Runs
|2120
|1174
|334
|Wickets
|81
|28
|18
|Avg
|26.17
|41.92
|18.55
|SR
|54.33
|53.78
|16.22
|Eco
|2.89
|4.67
|6.86
|BB
|10
|4
|3
|4w
|3
|1
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|27
|14
|Innings
|40
|19
|5
|Not outs
|6
|8
|2
|Runs
|707
|437
|25
|Balls Faced
|2153
|455
|34
|Avg
|20.79
|39.72
|8.33
|SR
|32.83
|96.04
|73.52
|Fours
|74
|39
|0
|Fifties
|2
|3
|0
|Sixies
|1
|11
|1
|Highest
|55
|67
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0