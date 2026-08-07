Arjun Pawan Sharma
all rounder
|Full name:
|Arjun Pawan Sharma
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|21
|13
|Innings
|15
|21
|13
|Overs
|176.0
|197.0
|45.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|24
|3
|0
|Runs
|592
|959
|298
|Wickets
|13
|25
|12
|Avg
|45.53
|38.36
|24.83
|SR
|81.23
|47.28
|22.5
|Eco
|3.36
|4.86
|6.62
|BB
|4
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|21
|13
|Innings
|13
|15
|8
|Not outs
|0
|1
|4
|Runs
|317
|297
|53
|Balls Faced
|692
|324
|55
|Avg
|24.38
|21.21
|13.25
|SR
|45.8
|91.66
|96.36
|Fours
|37
|20
|3
|Fifties
|2
|2
|0
|Sixies
|3
|7
|1
|Highest
|54
|75
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0