Arjun Pawan Sharma

Arjun Pawan Sharma

all rounder

Full name:Arjun Pawan Sharma
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches92113
Innings152113
Overs176.0197.045.0
Balls---
Maidens2430
Runs592959298
Wickets132512
Avg45.5338.3624.83
SR81.2347.2822.5
Eco3.364.866.62
BB443
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches92113
Innings13158
Not outs014
Runs31729753
Balls Faced69232455
Avg24.3821.2113.25
SR45.891.6696.36
Fours37203
Fifties220
Sixies371
Highest547518
Hundreds000

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