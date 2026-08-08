Vikas Umesh Yadav

Vikas Umesh Yadav

bowler

Full name:Vikas Umesh Yadav
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches16823
Innings26822
Overs600.253.584.3
Balls---
Maidens11343
Runs1842320546
Wickets40723
Avg46.0545.7123.73
SR90.0546.1422.04
Eco3.065.946.46
BB725
4w200
5w101
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches16823
Innings2557
Not outs505
Runs5923151
Balls Faced13105346
Avg29.66.225.5
SR45.1958.49110.87
Fours7213
Fifties400
Sixies302
Highest841822
Hundreds000

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