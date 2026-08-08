Vikas Umesh Yadav
bowler
|Full name:
|Vikas Umesh Yadav
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|8
|23
|Innings
|26
|8
|22
|Overs
|600.2
|53.5
|84.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|113
|4
|3
|Runs
|1842
|320
|546
|Wickets
|40
|7
|23
|Avg
|46.05
|45.71
|23.73
|SR
|90.05
|46.14
|22.04
|Eco
|3.06
|5.94
|6.46
|BB
|7
|2
|5
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|8
|23
|Innings
|25
|5
|7
|Not outs
|5
|0
|5
|Runs
|592
|31
|51
|Balls Faced
|1310
|53
|46
|Avg
|29.6
|6.2
|25.5
|SR
|45.19
|58.49
|110.87
|Fours
|72
|1
|3
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|2
|Highest
|84
|18
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0