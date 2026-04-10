International career

Mohit Rathee was born on 13 January 1999 in Rohtak, Haryana. He is an Indian cricketer. He bats with his right hand and bowls leg spin. He plays as an all-rounder.

In domestic cricket, he plays for Services. In the Indian Premier League, he is part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. Rathee is known for bowling with good line and length. He also adds some runs in the lower order when needed. He has not played for the Indian national team.

Leagues Participation

Mohit Rathee joined the Indian Premier League in 2023. He played for Punjab Kings in his first season. In 2025, he moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He is still with this team.

Indian Premier League

Mohit Rathee joined the IPL in 2023. Punjab Kings bought him for ₹20 lakh. He played his first match on 9 April 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In that match, he and Shikhar Dhawan added 55 runs for the 10th wicket. It became the highest 10th wicket partnership in IPL history.

In 2024, he did not take part in the tournament. No team selected him that year.

In 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked him during the Mega Auction for ₹30 lakh. At that time, he was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Services.

Year Team Notes 2023 Punjab Kings Bought for ₹20 lakh. Debut vs SRH. 55-run stand with Dhawan. 2024 — Did not play. No franchise selected him. 2025–present Royal Challengers Bengaluru Picked for ₹30 lakh. Was part of Services team in SMAT at that time.

Domestic career

Mohit Rathee started playing domestic cricket in December 2022. He played his first first-class match for Services against Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy. In that match, he scored 69 runs in the first innings and 25 in the second. He also bowled 34.5 overs and took 2 wickets. Jharkhand won the match by 9 wickets.

In his first season, Mohit played four matches. He scored 138 runs in eight innings. His average was 17.25. His best score was 69. He took 9 wickets in seven innings. His best bowling in an innings was 3 for 94.

In T20 cricket, he played his first match on 16 October 2023. It was against Sikkim in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He took one wicket in that game. He played seven T20 matches in total, including one in the IPL. He scored 21 runs and took five wickets. Only one of those runs came in the IPL.

In the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he played six matches for Services. He scored 100 runs and took 4 wickets. During that tournament, Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked him in the 2025 Mega Auction for ₹30 lakh.

Records and achievements

Mohit Rathee started his professional cricket career in December 2022.

2022 – Scored 69 runs from 81 balls in his first-class debut for Services against Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy (27 December).

2023 – On 9 April, played his first IPL match for Punjab Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored 1 run from 2 balls and bowled 2 overs, conceding 29 runs.

2023 – In the same IPL match, Mohit Rathee and Shikhar Dhawan set a record for the highest 10th-wicket partnership in IPL history, with 55 runs.

2025 – Joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad for the 2025 IPL season.

Personal life

Mohit Rathee, born on 13 January 1999 in Rohtak, Haryana, is a cricket player known for his skills as a bowling all-rounder. He keeps his personal life private, and there is not much public information available about his family.

Finance

In 2024, Mohit Rathee’s net worth was estimated to be between $3 million and $4 million. This amount is likely to grow as his career continues and he signs more deals.

Cars and House

In a YouTube video, Mohit Rathee mentioned that he lives in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Details about his cars and other assets are not available.

Fans

As of 2025, Mohit Rathee has 71,000 followers on Instagram. His fans look forward to his future in the IPL.