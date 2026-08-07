Anthony Mark Stuart

Anthony Mark Stuart

bowler

Full name:Anthony Mark Stuart
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2024 Teams

New South Wales Blues

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList a
Matches32627
Innings34627
Overs30.0626.1237.1
Balls---
Maidens214120
Runs10921581032
Wickets87045
Avg13.6230.8222.93
SR22.553.6731.62
Eco3.633.444.35
BB585
4w051
5w121
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList a
Matches32627
Innings13117
Not outs072
Runs1204135
Balls Faced74960
Avg18.59
SR14.2841.120
Fours0250
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest12838
Hundreds000

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