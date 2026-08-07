Anthony Mark Stuart
bowler
|Full name:
|Anthony Mark Stuart
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|26
|27
|Innings
|3
|46
|27
|Overs
|30.0
|626.1
|237.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|141
|20
|Runs
|109
|2158
|1032
|Wickets
|8
|70
|45
|Avg
|13.62
|30.82
|22.93
|SR
|22.5
|53.67
|31.62
|Eco
|3.63
|3.44
|4.35
|BB
|5
|8
|5
|4w
|0
|5
|1
|5w
|1
|2
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|26
|27
|Innings
|1
|31
|17
|Not outs
|0
|7
|2
|Runs
|1
|204
|135
|Balls Faced
|7
|496
|0
|Avg
|1
|8.5
|9
|SR
|14.28
|41.12
|0
|Fours
|0
|25
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|28
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0