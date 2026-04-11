Patrick James Cummins

Pat Cummins will be having a lot of workload in 2027. Australia is having the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, World Cup, and the Ashes in 2027. Amidst all this, Cummins has made it clear that his IPL participation is not clear due to the national commitments.

If you want to stay up to date with all the latest news about cricketer Pat Cummins, we have compiled it all here: all the data and statistics from past matches, the player's records, and his participation in various cricket tournaments.

International career

Pat Cummins is recognized as one of the best cricketers of his time. He excels as a fast bowler and contributes valuable runs as a lower-order batsman. Below is a breakdown of his career highlights by year:

2011

Cummins started his international career against South Africa in both Test and T20I formats. At 18, he became the second-youngest Australian to play Test cricket. He impressed in his debut Test with seven wickets.

2015

Cummins was part of the Australian team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup. Although he only played two matches due to injuries and tough competition, he contributed to the team’s success.

2018

After missing years of cricket because of injuries, Cummins returned to Test matches. His strong performances helped him become a key part of Australia’s bowling attack.

2019

Cummins had a major impact in the ICC Cricket World Cup, taking 14 wickets. He also achieved career-best figures of 5/70 in an ODI against India. In the Ashes series, he led the bowling charts with 29 dismissals.

2021

Cummins was appointed captain of Australia’s Test team, taking over from Tim Paine. He also played an important role in Australia’s T20 World Cup win in the UAE. His bowling in crucial moments contributed to the team’s success.

2023

Cummins guided Australia to victories in two major tournaments—the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC Cricket World Cup. His leadership and bowling performances were key to Australia’s wins. He delivered match-winning spells in the finals of both events. Additionally, he achieved a 10-wicket haul in a series against Pakistan.

2024

Despite some injury concerns, Cummins continued to perform strongly in Test and ODI formats. His consistent performances kept him among the top-ranked bowlers in the world.

Pat Cummins' career highlights his determination, skill, and ability to lead under pressure. These qualities have earned him recognition as one of the greatest cricketers of his era.