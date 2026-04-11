Patrick James Cummins

International career
Pat Cummins is recognized as one of the best cricketers of his time. He excels as a fast bowler and contributes valuable runs as a lower-order batsman. Below is a breakdown of his career highlights by year:
2011
Cummins started his international career against South Africa in both Test and T20I formats. At 18, he became the second-youngest Australian to play Test cricket. He impressed in his debut Test with seven wickets.
2015
Cummins was part of the Australian team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup. Although he only played two matches due to injuries and tough competition, he contributed to the team’s success.
2018
After missing years of cricket because of injuries, Cummins returned to Test matches. His strong performances helped him become a key part of Australia’s bowling attack.
2019
Cummins had a major impact in the ICC Cricket World Cup, taking 14 wickets. He also achieved career-best figures of 5/70 in an ODI against India. In the Ashes series, he led the bowling charts with 29 dismissals.
2021
Cummins was appointed captain of Australia’s Test team, taking over from Tim Paine. He also played an important role in Australia’s T20 World Cup win in the UAE. His bowling in crucial moments contributed to the team’s success.
2023
Cummins guided Australia to victories in two major tournaments—the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC Cricket World Cup. His leadership and bowling performances were key to Australia’s wins. He delivered match-winning spells in the finals of both events. Additionally, he achieved a 10-wicket haul in a series against Pakistan.
2024
Despite some injury concerns, Cummins continued to perform strongly in Test and ODI formats. His consistent performances kept him among the top-ranked bowlers in the world.
Pat Cummins' career highlights his determination, skill, and ability to lead under pressure. These qualities have earned him recognition as one of the greatest cricketers of his era.
Indian Premier League
The Indian Premier League is one of the most popular cricket tournaments. Pat Cummins first appeared in IPL during the 2014 season as part of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Over the years, he played for different teams and achieved notable milestones in the tournament.
Year
Team
Notes
2014
Kolkata Knight Riders
Debut season
2015
Kolkata Knight Riders
Continued with the same team
2016
—
Did not participate
2017
Delhi Daredevils
Represented Delhi
2018
—
Did not participate
2019
—
Did not participate
2020
Kolkata Knight Riders
Bought for ₹15.5 crore (A$2.9 million)
2021
Kolkata Knight Riders
Played seven matches, took nine wickets
2022
Kolkata Knight Riders
Scored the fastest fifty of the season
2023
—
Focused on national team commitments
2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Bought for ₹20.5 crore, became captain
2025
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final
2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Retained for ₹18 crore as Captain; remains the tactical mastermind of SRH
Pat Cummins will remain the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 season. This decision was confirmed in October 2024.
Sunrisers retained Cummins due to his performance as captain in IPL 2024. That season, the team won eight matches in the league stage and reached the final, finishing as runners-up. Cummins is expected to lead the team in the upcoming season with a focus on achieving stronger results.Following a 2025 season where he personally took 14 wickets but the team finished 6th, the franchise officially re-confirmed Cummins as captain for the 2026 season.
Personal life
Pat Cummins has built a reputation not only for his cricket career but also for his personal life. Below are details about his family, finances, controversies, and interactions with fans.
Family
Pat Cummins was born on May 8, 1993, in Westmead, South Australia, to Peter and Maria Cummins. He has four siblings: two brothers, Tim and Matt, and two sisters, Laura and Kara. Pat became engaged to Becky Boston on February 5, 2020, and they married on August 1, 2022. They have a son, Albie, born on October 12, 2021.
Finance
As of 2024, Pat Cummins has an estimated net worth of USD 41 million. His earnings come from international cricket, IPL, and endorsements. He was included in the National Men’s Contract List for 2023-24, with some players earning more than $3 million annually. In the 2024 IPL auction, Cummins was bought by SRH for INR 20.5 crore.
Cars and House
Cummins owns a large home in Eastbourne, Sydney. He also has a Land Rover Range Rover Sport, a Ferrari 488 GTB, and a Mercedes Benz S-Class.
Scandals
Pat Cummins has faced a few controversies during his career. Here are some of the major incidents:
- Captaincy Controversy (2021)
After Tim Paine resigned as Australian Test captain due to a sexting scandal, Cummins was chosen to replace him. Some people questioned whether a fast bowler could be captain. However, many former players and experts supported the decision, and Cummins led the team to success.
- Justin Langer Coaching Saga (2022)
When Justin Langer left as head coach, media speculation mentioned Cummins and other senior players might have had issues with Langer's strict coaching style. Though some former players criticized the way Langer's departure was handled, Cummins supported Cricket Australia's decision for a more collaborative approach.
- IPL vs National Duty Criticism
Cummins faced some criticism for playing in the IPL while also having national duties. Critics questioned his commitment to Australian cricket. However, Cummins balanced his schedule carefully and ensured his availability for key national tournaments.
Fans
Pat Cummins stays in touch with his fans. In April 2024, he had a Q&A session on Instagram, where he shared his favorite memory of winning Australia’s sixth ICC Cricket World Cup when asked about his time in India.
In May 2024, during an IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, an Indian fan held a sign saying "Happy Birthday Silencer", which went viral.
In December 2024, after a Test victory against India, fans noted how Cummins wore his helmet and stepped up to lead his team.
He is active on social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, where he has 2.7 million followers.