Patrick James Cummins

Patrick James Cummins

bowler

Full name:Patrick James Cummins
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast
Date of Birth (Age):May 8, 1993 (32)
Zodiac Sign:Taurus
Height:192 cm
Hometown:Westmead, New South Wales, Australia
Jersey Number:30
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-Arm Fast
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Australia

New South Wales Blues

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches55775069102128
Innings1017750126102128
Overs1899.2674.2183.02333.0888.0478.0
Balls------
Maidens434433527556
Runs548435271350673845933815
Wickets23912655285165143
Avg22.9427.9924.5423.6427.8326.67
SR47.6832.1119.9649.1132.2920.05
Eco2.885.237.372.885.177.98
BB10531054
4w14601783
5w910910
10w100100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches55775069102128
Innings784923956472
Not outs111711192131
Runs11003641161434575693
Balls Faced2599469943174705501
Avg16.4111.379.6618.8613.3716.9
SR42.3277.61123.445.1781.56138.32
Fours1072661504141
Fifties200503
Sixies2566271241
Highest633621824966
Hundreds000000

Patrick James Cummins Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

216

RR

RR

159

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

194

CSK

CSK

184

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

242

DC

DC

195

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

228

SRH

SRH

229

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

165

KKR

KKR

169

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

235

PBKS

PBKS

202

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

180

SRH

SRH

181

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

255

RCB

RCB

200

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

196

RR

RR

243

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

Pat Cummins News

View all

If you want to stay up to date with all the latest news about cricketer Pat Cummins, we have compiled it all here: all the data and statistics from past matches, the player's records, and his participation in various cricket tournaments.

Twitter Divided as Pat Cummins Hints at Skipping IPL 2027 for Australia Commitments

Twitter Divided as Pat Cummins Hints at Skipping IPL 2027 for Australia Commitments

Pat Cummins will be having a lot of workload in 2027. Australia is having the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, World Cup, and the Ashes in 2027. Amidst all this, Cummins has made it clear that his IPL participation is not clear due to the national commitments.

Pat Cummins06:05 PM, 25 May, 2026

Australia Take Bold Call on Veteran Pacers Ahead of 2027 World Cup

Pat Cummins03:57 PM, 14 May, 2026

Pat Cummins Responds to Claims of Skipping Home Summer in 2028

Pat Cummins06:58 PM, 07 May, 2026

Are Australian stars set to skip IPL playoffs for Pakistan ODIs?

Pat Cummins03:06 PM, 07 May, 2026

Is Pat Cummins Going to Leave the IPL for Cricket Australia Contract?

International career

Pat Cummins is recognized as one of the best cricketers of his time. He excels as a fast bowler and contributes valuable runs as a lower-order batsman. Below is a breakdown of his career highlights by year:

2011
Cummins started his international career against South Africa in both Test and T20I formats. At 18, he became the second-youngest Australian to play Test cricket. He impressed in his debut Test with seven wickets.

2015
Cummins was part of the Australian team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup. Although he only played two matches due to injuries and tough competition, he contributed to the team’s success.

2018
After missing years of cricket because of injuries, Cummins returned to Test matches. His strong performances helped him become a key part of Australia’s bowling attack.

2019
Cummins had a major impact in the ICC Cricket World Cup, taking 14 wickets. He also achieved career-best figures of 5/70 in an ODI against India. In the Ashes series, he led the bowling charts with 29 dismissals.

2021
Cummins was appointed captain of Australia’s Test team, taking over from Tim Paine. He also played an important role in Australia’s T20 World Cup win in the UAE. His bowling in crucial moments contributed to the team’s success.

2023
Cummins guided Australia to victories in two major tournaments—the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC Cricket World Cup. His leadership and bowling performances were key to Australia’s wins. He delivered match-winning spells in the finals of both events. Additionally, he achieved a 10-wicket haul in a series against Pakistan.

2024
Despite some injury concerns, Cummins continued to perform strongly in Test and ODI formats. His consistent performances kept him among the top-ranked bowlers in the world.

Pat Cummins' career highlights his determination, skill, and ability to lead under pressure. These qualities have earned him recognition as one of the greatest cricketers of his era.

Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League is one of the most popular cricket tournaments. Pat Cummins first appeared in IPL during the 2014 season as part of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Over the years, he played for different teams and achieved notable milestones in the tournament.

Year

Team

Notes

2014

Kolkata Knight Riders

Debut season

2015

Kolkata Knight Riders

Continued with the same team

2016

Did not participate

2017

Delhi Daredevils

Represented Delhi

2018

Did not participate

2019

Did not participate

2020

Kolkata Knight Riders

Bought for ₹15.5 crore (A$2.9 million)

2021

Kolkata Knight Riders

Played seven matches, took nine wickets

2022

Kolkata Knight Riders

Scored the fastest fifty of the season

2023

Focused on national team commitments

2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bought for ₹20.5 crore, became captain

2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final

2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained for ₹18 crore as Captain; remains the tactical mastermind of SRH

Pat Cummins will remain the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 season. This decision was confirmed in October 2024.

Sunrisers retained Cummins due to his performance as captain in IPL 2024. That season, the team won eight matches in the league stage and reached the final, finishing as runners-up. Cummins is expected to lead the team in the upcoming season with a focus on achieving stronger results.Following a 2025 season where he personally took 14 wickets but the team finished 6th, the franchise officially re-confirmed Cummins as captain for the 2026 season.

Domestic career

Pat Cummins began playing cricket with the Glenbrook Cricket Club. He entered first-class cricket in 2010, representing Penrith. The 2010-11 season was a breakthrough for him, as he became the leading wicket-taker in the 2010 T20 Big Bash League. In March 2011, he made his first-class debut against Tasmania and took four wickets in the match.

Records and achievements

Pat Cummins has achieved many awards and records during his cricket career. His performances have been recognized on both national and international levels.

Awards

  • Wisden Cricketer of the Year: Received in 2020.
  • ICC Test Cricketer of the Year: Honored in 2019.
  • Allan Border Medal: Won in February 2019.
  • ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year: Named in 2019, 2022, and 2023 (as captain).
  • Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year: Awarded in 2021.
  • Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy: Earned in 2023.
  • ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Presented on June 23, 2024, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua by Ricky Ponting.
  • ICC Men’s Player of the Month (December 2023): Received on January 16, 2024.

Records

  • Currently ranked as the No. 1 Test Bowler in ICC rankings.
  • Youngest Australian to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket at 18 years and 193 days (against South Africa in November 2011).
  • Claimed 99 wickets in 2019 across all formats, including 59 in Tests, 31 in ODIs, and 9 in T20Is.
  • Second Australian captain since George Giffen (1894) to claim a five-wicket haul in the first Test as captain.
  • First captain to take a five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since Bob Willis in 1982.
  • Holds the record for the joint-fastest half-century in IPL history.
  • Became the youngest player in the 2010–11 Big Bash League to earn a contract for the 2011–12 International Series after taking 11 wickets in the season.
  • Became the No. 1 Test bowler in 2019, the first Australian to achieve this since Glenn McGrath.
  • Played one of the slowest ODI innings during the 2023 World Cup, scoring 12 runs off 68 balls.
  • Achieved the highest ranking points in Tests by an Australian bowler (914 points).
  • Fastest Australian bowler to take 250 Test wickets.
  • First captain to take a 10-wicket haul in a Melbourne Test.
  • Took 17 wickets in the 2024 IPL season, tying Anil Kumble’s record and becoming the second IPL captain with the second-highest wicket count in a season.

Personal life

Pat Cummins has built a reputation not only for his cricket career but also for his personal life. Below are details about his family, finances, controversies, and interactions with fans.

Family

Pat Cummins was born on May 8, 1993, in Westmead, South Australia, to Peter and Maria Cummins. He has four siblings: two brothers, Tim and Matt, and two sisters, Laura and Kara. Pat became engaged to Becky Boston on February 5, 2020, and they married on August 1, 2022. They have a son, Albie, born on October 12, 2021.

Finance

As of 2024, Pat Cummins has an estimated net worth of USD 41 million. His earnings come from international cricket, IPL, and endorsements. He was included in the National Men’s Contract List for 2023-24, with some players earning more than $3 million annually. In the 2024 IPL auction, Cummins was bought by SRH for INR 20.5 crore.

Cars and House

Cummins owns a large home in Eastbourne, Sydney. He also has a Land Rover Range Rover Sport, a Ferrari 488 GTB, and a Mercedes Benz S-Class.

Scandals

Pat Cummins has faced a few controversies during his career. Here are some of the major incidents:

  • Captaincy Controversy (2021)
    After Tim Paine resigned as Australian Test captain due to a sexting scandal, Cummins was chosen to replace him. Some people questioned whether a fast bowler could be captain. However, many former players and experts supported the decision, and Cummins led the team to success.
  • Justin Langer Coaching Saga (2022)
    When Justin Langer left as head coach, media speculation mentioned Cummins and other senior players might have had issues with Langer's strict coaching style. Though some former players criticized the way Langer's departure was handled, Cummins supported Cricket Australia's decision for a more collaborative approach.
  • IPL vs National Duty Criticism
    Cummins faced some criticism for playing in the IPL while also having national duties. Critics questioned his commitment to Australian cricket. However, Cummins balanced his schedule carefully and ensured his availability for key national tournaments.

Fans

Pat Cummins stays in touch with his fans. In April 2024, he had a Q&A session on Instagram, where he shared his favorite memory of winning Australia’s sixth ICC Cricket World Cup when asked about his time in India.

In May 2024, during an IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, an Indian fan held a sign saying "Happy Birthday Silencer", which went viral.

In December 2024, after a Test victory against India, fans noted how Cummins wore his helmet and stepped up to lead his team.

He is active on social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, where he has 2.7 million followers.

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