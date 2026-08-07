Anuj Tiwary

Anuj Tiwary

batsman

Full name:Anuj Tiwary
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Chhattisgarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches96
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches96
Innings166
Not outs11
Runs34188
Balls Faced675152
Avg22.7317.6
SR50.5157.89
Fours479
Fifties20
Sixies31
Highest10025
Hundreds10

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