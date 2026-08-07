Anuj Tiwary
batsman
|Full name:
|Anuj Tiwary
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|6
|Innings
|16
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|341
|88
|Balls Faced
|675
|152
|Avg
|22.73
|17.6
|SR
|50.51
|57.89
|Fours
|47
|9
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|3
|1
|Highest
|100
|25
|Hundreds
|1
|0