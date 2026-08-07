Shubham Sanjay Agarwal

Shubham Sanjay Agarwal

all rounder

Full name:Shubham Sanjay Agarwal
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Chhattisgarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31417
Innings51416
Overs97.386.253.5
Balls---
Maidens641
Runs374523320
Wickets101526
Avg37.434.8612.3
SR58.534.5312.42
Eco3.836.055.94
BB535
4w000
5w001
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31417
Innings4119
Not outs043
Runs14158140
Balls Faced105204112
Avg3.522.5723.33
SR13.3377.45125
Fours276
Fifties011
Sixies066
Highest56351
Hundreds000

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