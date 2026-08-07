Shubham Sanjay Agarwal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shubham Sanjay Agarwal
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|14
|17
|Innings
|5
|14
|16
|Overs
|97.3
|86.2
|53.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|4
|1
|Runs
|374
|523
|320
|Wickets
|10
|15
|26
|Avg
|37.4
|34.86
|12.3
|SR
|58.5
|34.53
|12.42
|Eco
|3.83
|6.05
|5.94
|BB
|5
|3
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|14
|17
|Innings
|4
|11
|9
|Not outs
|0
|4
|3
|Runs
|14
|158
|140
|Balls Faced
|105
|204
|112
|Avg
|3.5
|22.57
|23.33
|SR
|13.33
|77.45
|125
|Fours
|2
|7
|6
|Fifties
|0
|1
|1
|Sixies
|0
|6
|6
|Highest
|5
|63
|51
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0