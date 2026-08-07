Sumit Sureshrao Ruikar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sumit Sureshrao Ruikar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|52
|32
|Innings
|64
|51
|32
|Overs
|1272.5
|454.2
|108.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|283
|21
|0
|Runs
|3710
|2021
|688
|Wickets
|126
|70
|26
|Avg
|29.44
|28.87
|26.46
|SR
|60.61
|38.94
|24.92
|Eco
|2.91
|4.44
|6.37
|BB
|10
|6
|3
|4w
|4
|1
|0
|5w
|6
|2
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|52
|32
|Innings
|60
|36
|15
|Not outs
|9
|10
|2
|Runs
|1124
|383
|95
|Balls Faced
|2408
|484
|97
|Avg
|22.03
|14.73
|7.3
|SR
|46.67
|79.13
|97.93
|Fours
|116
|28
|6
|Fifties
|7
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|5
|2
|Highest
|75
|40
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0