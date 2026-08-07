Sumit Sureshrao Ruikar

Sumit Sureshrao Ruikar

all rounder

Full name:Sumit Sureshrao Ruikar
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Chhattisgarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches405232
Innings645132
Overs1272.5454.2108.0
Balls---
Maidens283210
Runs37102021688
Wickets1267026
Avg29.4428.8726.46
SR60.6138.9424.92
Eco2.914.446.37
BB1063
4w410
5w620
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches405232
Innings603615
Not outs9102
Runs112438395
Balls Faced240848497
Avg22.0314.737.3
SR46.6779.1397.93
Fours116286
Fifties700
Sixies352
Highest754020
Hundreds000

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