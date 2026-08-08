Vasudev Bareth

Vasudev Bareth

all rounder

Full name:Vasudev Bareth
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Chhattisgarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings6
Overs85.0
Balls-
Maidens8
Runs370
Wickets14
Avg26.42
SR36.42
Eco4.35
BB5
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings5
Not outs1
Runs133
Balls Faced259
Avg33.25
SR51.35
Fours17
Fifties0
Sixies2
Highest48
Hundreds0

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