Vasudev Bareth
all rounder
|Full name:
|Vasudev Bareth
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Overs
|85.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|8
|Runs
|370
|Wickets
|14
|Avg
|26.42
|SR
|36.42
|Eco
|4.35
|BB
|5
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|133
|Balls Faced
|259
|Avg
|33.25
|SR
|51.35
|Fours
|17
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|2
|Highest
|48
|Hundreds
|0