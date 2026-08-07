Sanidhya Hurkat
batsman
|Full name:
|Sanidhya Hurkat
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|11
|1
|Innings
|8
|1
|0
|Overs
|30.0
|3.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|1
|0
|Runs
|83
|16
|0
|Wickets
|2
|1
|0
|Avg
|41.5
|16
|0
|SR
|90
|18
|0
|Eco
|2.76
|5.33
|0
|BB
|2
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|11
|1
|Innings
|11
|11
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|190
|252
|1
|Balls Faced
|434
|365
|8
|Avg
|19
|22.9
|1
|SR
|43.77
|69.04
|12.5
|Fours
|25
|31
|0
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|44
|74
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0