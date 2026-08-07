Sanidhya Hurkat

Sanidhya Hurkat

batsman

Full name:Sanidhya Hurkat

Teams

2025 Teams

Chhattisgarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6111
Innings810
Overs30.03.00
Balls---
Maidens410
Runs83160
Wickets210
Avg41.5160
SR90180
Eco2.765.330
BB210
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6111
Innings11111
Not outs100
Runs1902521
Balls Faced4343658
Avg1922.91
SR43.7769.0412.5
Fours25310
Fifties010
Sixies010
Highest44741
Hundreds000

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