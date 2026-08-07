Rishabh Tiwari
batsman
|Full name:
|Rishabh Tiwari
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|9
|18
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|9
|18
|Innings
|23
|9
|18
|Not outs
|1
|2
|1
|Runs
|508
|243
|467
|Balls Faced
|1248
|336
|354
|Avg
|23.09
|34.71
|27.47
|SR
|40.7
|72.32
|131.92
|Fours
|65
|27
|54
|Fifties
|0
|2
|4
|Sixies
|1
|4
|11
|Highest
|131
|91
|85
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0