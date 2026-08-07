Rishabh Tiwari

Rishabh Tiwari

batsman

Full name:Rishabh Tiwari
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Chhattisgarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15918
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15918
Innings23918
Not outs121
Runs508243467
Balls Faced1248336354
Avg23.0934.7127.47
SR40.772.32131.92
Fours652754
Fifties024
Sixies1411
Highest1319185
Hundreds100

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