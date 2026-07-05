Anup Ahlawat

Anup Ahlawat

all rounder

Full name:Anup Ahlawat

Teams

2026 Teams

India Captains

India Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches43
Innings40
Overs33.00
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs1510
Wickets20
Avg75.50
SR990
Eco4.570
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches43
Innings83
Not outs00
Runs29833
Balls Faced42869
Avg37.2511
SR69.6247.82
Fours464
Fifties20
Sixies40
Highest15325
Hundreds10

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