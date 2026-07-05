Anup Ahlawat
all rounder
|Full name:
|Anup Ahlawat
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|3
|Innings
|4
|0
|Overs
|33.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|151
|0
|Wickets
|2
|0
|Avg
|75.5
|0
|SR
|99
|0
|Eco
|4.57
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|3
|Innings
|8
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|298
|33
|Balls Faced
|428
|69
|Avg
|37.25
|11
|SR
|69.62
|47.82
|Fours
|46
|4
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|Highest
|153
|25
|Hundreds
|1
|0