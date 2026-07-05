Appu Jayasinghe Arachchige Don
batsman
|Full name:
|Appu Jayasinghe Arachchige Don
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|74
|49
|22
|Innings
|19
|3
|1
|Overs
|42.0
|6.0
|0.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|214
|39
|1
|Wickets
|2
|1
|0
|Avg
|107
|39
|0
|SR
|126
|36
|0
|Eco
|5.09
|6.5
|3
|BB
|1
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|74
|49
|22
|Innings
|113
|43
|17
|Not outs
|14
|7
|4
|Runs
|3290
|1037
|355
|Balls Faced
|6866
|1646
|347
|Avg
|33.23
|28.8
|27.3
|SR
|47.91
|63
|102.3
|Fours
|335
|59
|26
|Fifties
|19
|8
|1
|Sixies
|4
|0
|5
|Highest
|141
|77
|62
|Hundreds
|5
|0
|0