Appu Jayasinghe Arachchige Don

Appu Jayasinghe Arachchige Don

batsman

Full name:Appu Jayasinghe Arachchige Don
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Negombo CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches744922
Innings1931
Overs42.06.00.2
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs214391
Wickets210
Avg107390
SR126360
Eco5.096.53
BB110
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches744922
Innings1134317
Not outs1474
Runs32901037355
Balls Faced68661646347
Avg33.2328.827.3
SR47.9163102.3
Fours3355926
Fifties1981
Sixies405
Highest1417762
Hundreds500

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