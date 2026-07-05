Appuhamilage Kasun Vidura Adikari
batsman
|Full name:
|Appuhamilage Kasun Vidura Adikari
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|44
|31
|Innings
|25
|12
|9
|Overs
|96.1
|42.0
|19.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|1
|0
|Runs
|368
|212
|122
|Wickets
|11
|7
|3
|Avg
|33.45
|30.28
|40.66
|SR
|52.45
|36
|38.66
|Eco
|3.82
|5.04
|6.31
|BB
|3
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|44
|31
|Innings
|129
|44
|28
|Not outs
|14
|7
|2
|Runs
|3634
|1262
|570
|Balls Faced
|6752
|1631
|506
|Avg
|31.6
|34.1
|21.92
|SR
|53.82
|77.37
|112.64
|Fours
|408
|117
|45
|Fifties
|20
|6
|4
|Sixies
|20
|17
|20
|Highest
|116
|140
|80
|Hundreds
|4
|3
|0