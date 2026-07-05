Appuhamilage Kasun Vidura Adikari

Appuhamilage Kasun Vidura Adikari

batsman

Full name:Appuhamilage Kasun Vidura Adikari
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Chilaw Marians Cc

Kandy Nsl

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches774431
Innings25129
Overs96.142.019.2
Balls---
Maidens810
Runs368212122
Wickets1173
Avg33.4530.2840.66
SR52.453638.66
Eco3.825.046.31
BB322
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches774431
Innings1294428
Not outs1472
Runs36341262570
Balls Faced67521631506
Avg31.634.121.92
SR53.8277.37112.64
Fours40811745
Fifties2064
Sixies201720
Highest11614080
Hundreds430

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