Nipun Kanchna Premaratne
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nipun Kanchna Premaratne
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|8
|5
|Innings
|13
|5
|Overs
|100.4
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|0
|Runs
|304
|109
|Wickets
|11
|6
|Avg
|27.63
|18.16
|SR
|54.9
|18
|Eco
|3.01
|6.05
|BB
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|8
|5
|Innings
|11
|2
|Not outs
|5
|1
|Runs
|78
|18
|Balls Faced
|243
|29
|Avg
|13
|18
|SR
|32.09
|62.06
|Fours
|4
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|23
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0