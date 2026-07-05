Nipun Kanchna Premaratne

Nipun Kanchna Premaratne

all rounder

Full name:Nipun Kanchna Premaratne
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Chilaw Marians Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches85
Innings135
Overs100.418.0
Balls--
Maidens150
Runs304109
Wickets116
Avg27.6318.16
SR54.918
Eco3.016.05
BB52
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches85
Innings112
Not outs51
Runs7818
Balls Faced24329
Avg1318
SR32.0962.06
Fours41
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2312
Hundreds00

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