International career

Mohit Ahlawat was born on 25 December 1995. He has not played for the Indian national team. He plays domestic cricket and has done well in some matches.

On 7 February 2017, Mohit Ahlawat scored 300 runs in a T20 match. This happened in the Friends Premier League, a local tournament in Delhi. He played for Maavi XI. The match took place at Lalita Park. The other team was Friends XI.

Ahlawat hit 14 fours and 39 sixes. He faced 72 balls. He reached 250 runs by the end of the 18th over. In the last two overs, he scored 50 more runs. In the final over, he hit five sixes from the last five balls. His team scored 416 runs and lost only one wicket. His partner, Gaurav, scored 86 runs from 39 balls. He hit 15 fours and 3 sixes.

Before this match, the highest score in a T20 game was 277. This record belonged to Dhanuka Pathirana from Sri Lanka. He played in a league match in England in 2013. He hit 29 sixes and 18 fours.

Ahlawat comes from Panipat. He is a wicketkeeper-batsman. He played for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy in 2015. His first match was against Rajasthan. He played three matches but scored only five runs. After this, he was dropped from the team.

After the 300-run innings, he got a chance to test with the Delhi Daredevils team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In 2016, Pranav Dhanawade from Mumbai scored 1000 runs in a school match. He was 15 years old. He played for KC Gandhi School against Arya Gurukul School. His team declared their innings at 1465. The other team was all out for 31.

Ahlawat scored 300 alone. No team has reached 300 in T20 matches before. Some people talked about the small ground and weak bowling, but his score was still very big. Many fans supported him. This score helped him get attention again. He may get more chances in limited-over cricket for Delhi.

Mohit Ahlawat has not played for the Indian national team. He only played domestic matches.

Leagues Participation

Mohit Ahlawat played in the Friends Premier League.

Friends Premier League

This is a local tournament in Delhi. In February 2017, he played for Maavi XI. He scored 300 runs in one T20 match. He hit 14 fours and 39 sixes. The match took place at Lalita Park. The other team was Friends XI.

Year Team Notes 2017 Maavi XI Scored 300 runs in Friends XI match

Domestic career

Mohit Ahlawat started playing domestic cricket in 2015. He played his first first-class match for Delhi against Rajasthan in October 2015. Later, he played for Services. His first T20 match for Services was against Uttarakhand on 21 February 2019. His last T20 match was against Maharashtra in December 2024. He started playing List A cricket on 27 September 2019 against Tripura. His last List A match was against Meghalaya on 5 January 2025.

On 7 February 2017, Ahlawat scored 300 runs in a local T20 match in Delhi. No other player had done this in a twenty-over match before. In the 2021–22 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he played against Kerala in the quarterfinals. He also played against Goa and Baroda in the same season.

In May 2023, during the 48th All India Goswami Cricket Tournament, Ahlawat scored 145 runs from 81 balls. He was named best player of the match. On 31 December 2024, he played against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored 78 runs. In January 2025, matches were scheduled against Meghalaya, Tripura, and Odisha.

Records and achievements

Mohit Ahlawat has reached some notable records in his cricket career. Here are some key achievements:

2017 – On 7 February, he scored 300 runs in 72 balls in a local T20 match. This was the first time anyone scored a triple century in a twenty-over match.

2023 – He scored 145 runs from 81 balls in the 48th All India Goswami Cricket Tournament and was named the best player of the match.

2024 – On 31 December, he scored 78 runs against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

Personal life

Mohit Ahlawat was born on December 25, 1995, in Delhi, India. He keeps most of his personal life private but shares a few things about his family and plans.

Finance

His income is between $100 and $500.

Family

Ahlawat comes from a family of farmers. He said his family’s livelihood is secure. He also mentioned that Sanjay sir supports his personal needs. He plans to find a job after he finishes his graduation.

Fans

Ahlawat has 1.4k followers on Instagram. In August 2024, people started to talk about him as a rising star in cricket.