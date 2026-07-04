Arnold Shara
all rounder
|Full name:
|Arnold Shara
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|Overs
|12.0
|5.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|Runs
|35
|53
|Wickets
|2
|0
|Avg
|17.5
|0
|SR
|36
|0
|Eco
|2.91
|9.35
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|2
|0
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|2
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0