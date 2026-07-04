Arnold Shara

Arnold Shara

all rounder

Full name:Arnold Shara
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings12
Overs12.05.4
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs3553
Wickets20
Avg17.50
SR360
Eco2.919.35
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings20
Not outs20
Runs00
Balls Faced20
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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