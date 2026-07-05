Aron Visser
batsman
|Full name:
|Aron Visser
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|26
|6
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|Overs
|9.0
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|39
|13
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|39
|0
|0
|SR
|54
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.33
|6.5
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|26
|6
|Innings
|21
|25
|4
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|409
|481
|65
|Balls Faced
|869
|622
|61
|Avg
|20.45
|19.24
|21.66
|SR
|47.06
|77.33
|106.55
|Fours
|56
|42
|5
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|4
|10
|1
|Highest
|63
|114
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0