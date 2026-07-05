Aron Visser

Aron Visser

batsman

Full name:Aron Visser
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Storm

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13266
Innings210
Overs9.02.00
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs39130
Wickets100
Avg3900
SR5400
Eco4.336.50
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13266
Innings21254
Not outs101
Runs40948165
Balls Faced86962261
Avg20.4519.2421.66
SR47.0677.33106.55
Fours56425
Fifties210
Sixies4101
Highest6311426
Hundreds010

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