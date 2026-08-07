Arun Bamal
bowler
|Full name:
|Arun Bamal
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|5
|5
|Innings
|20
|5
|5
|Overs
|340.2
|35.0
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|69
|2
|0
|Runs
|887
|163
|117
|Wickets
|34
|4
|3
|Avg
|26.08
|40.75
|39
|SR
|60.05
|52.5
|40
|Eco
|2.6
|4.65
|5.85
|BB
|8
|2
|2
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|5
|5
|Innings
|20
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|318
|21
|26
|Balls Faced
|694
|60
|19
|Avg
|16.73
|5.25
|6.5
|SR
|45.82
|35
|136.84
|Fours
|43
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|0
|2
|Highest
|48
|19
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0