Arun Bamal

Arun Bamal

bowler

Full name:Arun Bamal
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Services

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1255
Innings2055
Overs340.235.020.0
Balls---
Maidens6920
Runs887163117
Wickets3443
Avg26.0840.7539
SR60.0552.540
Eco2.64.655.85
BB822
4w300
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1255
Innings2044
Not outs100
Runs3182126
Balls Faced6946019
Avg16.735.256.5
SR45.8235136.84
Fours4311
Fifties000
Sixies602
Highest481918
Hundreds000

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