Mohamed Minhaj Jalill

Mohamed Minhaj Jalill

batsman

Full name:Mohamed Minhaj Jalill

Teams

2023 Teams

Ace Capital CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches282217
Innings6910
Overs37.039.023.0
Balls---
Maidens621
Runs121193171
Wickets166
Avg12132.1628.5
SR2223923
Eco3.274.947.43
BB123
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches282217
Innings482215
Not outs220
Runs1380417226
Balls Faced2264623216
Avg3020.8515.06
SR60.9566.93104.63
Fours1654825
Fifties1011
Sixies38117
Highest1448456
Hundreds100

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