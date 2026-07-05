Mohamed Minhaj Jalill
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohamed Minhaj Jalill
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|22
|17
|Innings
|6
|9
|10
|Overs
|37.0
|39.0
|23.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|2
|1
|Runs
|121
|193
|171
|Wickets
|1
|6
|6
|Avg
|121
|32.16
|28.5
|SR
|222
|39
|23
|Eco
|3.27
|4.94
|7.43
|BB
|1
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|22
|17
|Innings
|48
|22
|15
|Not outs
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|1380
|417
|226
|Balls Faced
|2264
|623
|216
|Avg
|30
|20.85
|15.06
|SR
|60.95
|66.93
|104.63
|Fours
|165
|48
|25
|Fifties
|10
|1
|1
|Sixies
|38
|11
|7
|Highest
|144
|84
|56
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0