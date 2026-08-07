Ashutosh Singh

Ashutosh Singh

batsman

Full name:Ashutosh Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Chhattisgarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches363615
Innings16205
Overs89.065.012.0
Balls---
Maidens1110
Runs28432266
Wickets0143
Avg02322
SR027.8524
Eco3.194.955.5
BB031
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches363615
Innings603415
Not outs421
Runs18351189231
Balls Faced45441641232
Avg32.7637.1516.5
SR40.3872.4599.56
Fours2339419
Fifties781
Sixies5143
Highest14011061
Hundreds510

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