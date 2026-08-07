Ashutosh Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Ashutosh Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|36
|15
|Innings
|16
|20
|5
|Overs
|89.0
|65.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|1
|0
|Runs
|284
|322
|66
|Wickets
|0
|14
|3
|Avg
|0
|23
|22
|SR
|0
|27.85
|24
|Eco
|3.19
|4.95
|5.5
|BB
|0
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|36
|15
|Innings
|60
|34
|15
|Not outs
|4
|2
|1
|Runs
|1835
|1189
|231
|Balls Faced
|4544
|1641
|232
|Avg
|32.76
|37.15
|16.5
|SR
|40.38
|72.45
|99.56
|Fours
|233
|94
|19
|Fifties
|7
|8
|1
|Sixies
|5
|14
|3
|Highest
|140
|110
|61
|Hundreds
|5
|1
|0