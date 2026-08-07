Atwell Mokgoloboto

Atwell Mokgoloboto

bowler

Full name:Atwell Mokgoloboto
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Limpopo

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151
Innings151
Overs8.023.01.0
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs301389
Wickets220
Avg15690
SR24690
Eco3.7569
BB210
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151
Innings040
Not outs030
Runs0370
Balls Faced0600
Avg0370
SR061.660
Fours030
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest0210
Hundreds000

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