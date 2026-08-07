Atwell Mokgoloboto
bowler
|Full name:
|Atwell Mokgoloboto
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|1
|Innings
|1
|5
|1
|Overs
|8.0
|23.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|30
|138
|9
|Wickets
|2
|2
|0
|Avg
|15
|69
|0
|SR
|24
|69
|0
|Eco
|3.75
|6
|9
|BB
|2
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|1
|Innings
|0
|4
|0
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|0
|37
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|60
|0
|Avg
|0
|37
|0
|SR
|0
|61.66
|0
|Fours
|0
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|21
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0