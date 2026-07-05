Aung Ko Ko
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aung Ko Ko
|Nationality:
|Myanmar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Overs
|19.0
|5.0
|19.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|154
|36
|154
|36
|Wickets
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Avg
|77
|18
|77
|18
|SR
|57
|15
|57
|15
|Eco
|8.1
|7.2
|8.1
|7.2
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Runs
|13
|2
|13
|2
|Balls Faced
|22
|8
|22
|8
|Avg
|6.5
|2
|6.5
|2
|SR
|59.09
|25
|59.09
|25
|Fours
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|2
|8
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0