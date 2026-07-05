Aung Ko Ko

Aung Ko Ko

all rounder

Full name:Aung Ko Ko
Nationality:Myanmar

Teams

2024 Teams

Myanmar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3333
Innings3232
Overs19.05.019.05.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs1543615436
Wickets2222
Avg77187718
SR57155715
Eco8.17.28.17.2
BB2222
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3333
Innings3333
Not outs1212
Runs132132
Balls Faced228228
Avg6.526.52
SR59.092559.0925
Fours2020
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest8282
Hundreds0000

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