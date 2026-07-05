Nay Lin Htun

Nay Lin Htun

bowler

Full name:Nay Lin Htun
Nationality:Myanmar

Teams

2024 Teams

Myanmar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1111
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1111
Innings1111
Not outs0000
Runs2121
Balls Faced5252
Avg2121
SR40504050
Fours0000
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest2121
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Soe, Nyein Cham

Soe, Nyein Cham

Kyaw, Kaung Htet

Kyaw, Kaung Htet

Tun, Ye Naing

Tun, Ye Naing

Aung, Thu Ya

Aung, Thu Ya

Oo, Htet Lin

Oo, Htet Lin

Wai, Pyae Phyo

Wai, Pyae Phyo

Aung, Htet Lin

Aung, Htet Lin

Ko, Aung Ko

Ko, Aung Ko

Ko, SwannHtet Ko

Ko, SwannHtet Ko

Thu, Ko Ko Lin

Thu, Ko Ko Lin