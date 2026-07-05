Pyae Phyo Wai

Pyae Phyo Wai

all rounder

Full name:Pyae Phyo Wai
Nationality:Myanmar

Teams

2024 Teams

Myanmar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs10.010.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9898
Wickets44
Avg24.524.5
SR1515
Eco9.89.8
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs3232
Balls Faced5959
Avg88
SR54.2354.23
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1717
Hundreds00

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