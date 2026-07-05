Pyae Phyo Wai
all rounder
|Full name:
|Pyae Phyo Wai
|Nationality:
|Myanmar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|10.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|98
|98
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|24.5
|24.5
|SR
|15
|15
|Eco
|9.8
|9.8
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|32
|32
|Balls Faced
|59
|59
|Avg
|8
|8
|SR
|54.23
|54.23
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|17
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0