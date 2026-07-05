Nyein Cham Soe
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nyein Cham Soe
|Nationality:
|Myanmar
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Innings
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Overs
|25.0
|4.0
|25.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|157
|24
|157
|24
|Wickets
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Avg
|52.33
|24
|52.33
|24
|SR
|50
|24
|50
|24
|Eco
|6.28
|6
|6.28
|6
|BB
|3
|1
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Innings
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|15
|1
|15
|1
|Balls Faced
|50
|2
|50
|2
|Avg
|5
|1
|5
|1
|SR
|30
|50
|30
|50
|Fours
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|1
|7
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0