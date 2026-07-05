Nyein Cham Soe

Nyein Cham Soe

all rounder

Full name:Nyein Cham Soe
Nationality:Myanmar
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Myanmar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3232
Innings3232
Overs25.04.025.04.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs1572415724
Wickets3131
Avg52.332452.3324
SR50245024
Eco6.2866.286
BB3131
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3232
Innings3232
Not outs0101
Runs151151
Balls Faced502502
Avg5151
SR30503050
Fours1010
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest7171
Hundreds0000

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