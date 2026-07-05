Ko Ko Lin Thu
bowler
|Full name:
|Ko Ko Lin Thu
|Nationality:
|Myanmar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Overs
|8.0
|0
|8.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|69
|0
|69
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|69
|0
|69
|0
|SR
|48
|0
|48
|0
|Eco
|8.62
|0
|8.62
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|45
|13
|45
|13
|Balls Faced
|55
|40
|55
|40
|Avg
|15
|3.25
|15
|3.25
|SR
|81.81
|32.5
|81.81
|32.5
|Fours
|5
|1
|5
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|22
|10
|22
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0