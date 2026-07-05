Ko Ko Lin Thu

Ko Ko Lin Thu

bowler

Full name:Ko Ko Lin Thu
Nationality:Myanmar

Teams

2024 Teams

Myanmar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3434
Innings3030
Overs8.008.00
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs690690
Wickets1010
Avg690690
SR480480
Eco8.6208.620
BB1010
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3434
Innings3434
Not outs0000
Runs45134513
Balls Faced55405540
Avg153.25153.25
SR81.8132.581.8132.5
Fours5151
Fifties0000
Sixies1010
Highest22102210
Hundreds0000

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