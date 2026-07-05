Ye Naing Tun

Ye Naing Tun

wicket keeper

Full name:Ye Naing Tun
Nationality:Myanmar

Teams

2024 Teams

Myanmar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3434
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3434
Innings3434
Not outs0000
Runs37493749
Balls Faced50805080
Avg12.3312.2512.3312.25
SR7461.257461.25
Fours4545
Fifties0000
Sixies1111
Highest29192919
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Soe, Nyein Cham

Soe, Nyein Cham

Kyaw, Kaung Htet

Kyaw, Kaung Htet

Aung, Thu Ya

Aung, Thu Ya

Oo, Htet Lin

Oo, Htet Lin

Wai, Pyae Phyo

Wai, Pyae Phyo

Aung, Htet Lin

Aung, Htet Lin

Htun, Nay Lin

Htun, Nay Lin

Ko, Aung Ko

Ko, Aung Ko

Ko, SwannHtet Ko

Ko, SwannHtet Ko

Thu, Ko Ko Lin

Thu, Ko Ko Lin