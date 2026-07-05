Ye Naing Tun
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ye Naing Tun
|Nationality:
|Myanmar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|37
|49
|37
|49
|Balls Faced
|50
|80
|50
|80
|Avg
|12.33
|12.25
|12.33
|12.25
|SR
|74
|61.25
|74
|61.25
|Fours
|4
|5
|4
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Highest
|29
|19
|29
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0