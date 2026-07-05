Htet Lin Aung

Htet Lin Aung

bowler

Full name:Htet Lin Aung
Nationality:Myanmar

Teams

2024 Teams

Myanmar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3434
Innings3434
Overs29.016.029.016.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs215109215109
Wickets1414
Avg21527.2521527.25
SR1742417424
Eco7.416.817.416.81
BB1212
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3434
Innings3434
Not outs0000
Runs29162916
Balls Faced85338533
Avg9.6649.664
SR34.1148.4834.1148.48
Fours3030
Fifties0000
Sixies0101
Highest188188
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Soe, Nyein Cham

Soe, Nyein Cham

Kyaw, Kaung Htet

Kyaw, Kaung Htet

Tun, Ye Naing

Tun, Ye Naing

Aung, Thu Ya

Aung, Thu Ya

Oo, Htet Lin

Oo, Htet Lin

Wai, Pyae Phyo

Wai, Pyae Phyo

Htun, Nay Lin

Htun, Nay Lin

Ko, Aung Ko

Ko, Aung Ko

Ko, SwannHtet Ko

Ko, SwannHtet Ko

Thu, Ko Ko Lin

Thu, Ko Ko Lin