Htet Lin Aung
bowler
|Full name:
|Htet Lin Aung
|Nationality:
|Myanmar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Overs
|29.0
|16.0
|29.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|215
|109
|215
|109
|Wickets
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Avg
|215
|27.25
|215
|27.25
|SR
|174
|24
|174
|24
|Eco
|7.41
|6.81
|7.41
|6.81
|BB
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|29
|16
|29
|16
|Balls Faced
|85
|33
|85
|33
|Avg
|9.66
|4
|9.66
|4
|SR
|34.11
|48.48
|34.11
|48.48
|Fours
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|18
|8
|18
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0