Awad Naqvi

Awad Naqvi

batsman

Full name:Awad Naqvi
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches42
Innings11
Overs2.01.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs57
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco2.57
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches42
Innings72
Not outs10
Runs26447
Balls Faced63639
Avg4423.5
SR41.5120.51
Fours325
Fifties20
Sixies12
Highest6735
Hundreds00

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