Awad Naqvi
batsman
|Full name:
|Awad Naqvi
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|5
|7
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|2.5
|7
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|7
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|264
|47
|Balls Faced
|636
|39
|Avg
|44
|23.5
|SR
|41.5
|120.51
|Fours
|32
|5
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|Highest
|67
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0