Ayabulela Gqamane
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ayabulela Gqamane
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|79
|90
|78
|Innings
|126
|85
|74
|Overs
|1463.1
|518.3
|165.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|270
|13
|3
|Runs
|4910
|2873
|1476
|Wickets
|206
|101
|41
|Avg
|23.83
|28.44
|36
|SR
|42.61
|30.8
|24.19
|Eco
|3.35
|5.54
|8.92
|BB
|12
|5
|3
|4w
|7
|2
|0
|5w
|9
|2
|0
|10w
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|79
|90
|78
|Innings
|106
|60
|47
|Not outs
|13
|20
|14
|Runs
|1945
|967
|459
|Balls Faced
|2492
|940
|335
|Avg
|20.91
|24.17
|13.9
|SR
|78.04
|102.87
|137.01
|Fours
|255
|87
|30
|Fifties
|4
|3
|0
|Sixies
|41
|30
|21
|Highest
|117
|88
|42
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0