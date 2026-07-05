Ayabulela Gqamane

Ayabulela Gqamane

all rounder

Full name:Ayabulela Gqamane
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches799078
Innings1268574
Overs1463.1518.3165.2
Balls---
Maidens270133
Runs491028731476
Wickets20610141
Avg23.8328.4436
SR42.6130.824.19
Eco3.355.548.92
BB1253
4w720
5w920
10w300

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches799078
Innings1066047
Not outs132014
Runs1945967459
Balls Faced2492940335
Avg20.9124.1713.9
SR78.04102.87137.01
Fours2558730
Fifties430
Sixies413021
Highest1178842
Hundreds200

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