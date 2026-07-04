Ayavuya Myoli

Ayavuya Myoli

bowler

Full name:Ayavuya Myoli
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches663130
Innings1082927
Overs1255.2182.464.0
Balls---
Maidens210111
Runs4505956547
Wickets1313414
Avg34.3828.1139.07
SR57.4932.2327.42
Eco3.585.238.54
BB643
4w720
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches663130
Innings7985
Not outs4865
Runs103167
Balls Faced6494310
Avg3.3280
SR15.8737.270
Fours910
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1683
Hundreds000

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