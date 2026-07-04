Ayavuya Myoli
bowler
|Full name:
|Ayavuya Myoli
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|66
|31
|30
|Innings
|108
|29
|27
|Overs
|1255.2
|182.4
|64.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|210
|11
|1
|Runs
|4505
|956
|547
|Wickets
|131
|34
|14
|Avg
|34.38
|28.11
|39.07
|SR
|57.49
|32.23
|27.42
|Eco
|3.58
|5.23
|8.54
|BB
|6
|4
|3
|4w
|7
|2
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|66
|31
|30
|Innings
|79
|8
|5
|Not outs
|48
|6
|5
|Runs
|103
|16
|7
|Balls Faced
|649
|43
|10
|Avg
|3.32
|8
|0
|SR
|15.87
|37.2
|70
|Fours
|9
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|8
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0