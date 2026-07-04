Lubabalo Lutho Sipamla
bowler
|Full name:
|Lubabalo Lutho Sipamla
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|5
|9
|48
|38
|48
|Innings
|6
|4
|9
|85
|36
|44
|Overs
|69.5
|30.2
|27.2
|1106.2
|246.1
|140.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|1
|0
|220
|13
|2
|Runs
|245
|172
|265
|3876
|1302
|1271
|Wickets
|11
|2
|5
|151
|47
|46
|Avg
|22.27
|86
|53
|25.66
|27.7
|27.63
|SR
|38.09
|91
|32.8
|43.96
|31.42
|18.26
|Eco
|3.5
|5.67
|9.69
|3.5
|5.28
|9.07
|BB
|6
|1
|2
|9
|5
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|5
|9
|48
|38
|48
|Innings
|4
|2
|2
|66
|17
|9
|Not outs
|1
|2
|1
|17
|11
|5
|Runs
|15
|14
|8
|336
|89
|18
|Balls Faced
|53
|19
|11
|1120
|155
|31
|Avg
|5
|0
|8
|6.85
|14.83
|4.5
|SR
|28.3
|73.68
|72.72
|30
|57.41
|58.06
|Fours
|2
|0
|1
|50
|5
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|10
|10
|8
|36
|29
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0