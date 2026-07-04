Lubabalo Lutho Sipamla

Lubabalo Lutho Sipamla

bowler

Full name:Lubabalo Lutho Sipamla
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Joburg Super Kings

Lions

South Africa

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches359483848
Innings649853644
Overs69.530.227.21106.2246.1140.0
Balls------
Maidens1410220132
Runs245172265387613021271
Wickets11251514746
Avg22.27865325.6627.727.63
SR38.099132.843.9631.4218.26
Eco3.55.679.693.55.289.07
BB612953
4w100800
5w000610
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches359483848
Innings42266179
Not outs12117115
Runs151483368918
Balls Faced531911112015531
Avg5086.8514.834.5
SR28.373.6872.723057.4158.06
Fours2015051
Fifties000000
Sixies000010
Highest1010836298
Hundreds000000

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