Tetelo Mahlatse Maphaka
all rounder
|Full name:
|Tetelo Mahlatse Maphaka
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Overs
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|97
|Wickets
|3
|Avg
|32.33
|SR
|22
|Eco
|8.81
|BB
|1
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|1
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|1
|Balls Faced
|2
|Avg
|1
|SR
|50
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|1
|Hundreds
|0