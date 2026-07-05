Tetelo Mahlatse Maphaka

Tetelo Mahlatse Maphaka

all rounder

Full name:Tetelo Mahlatse Maphaka
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches5
Innings5
Overs11.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs97
Wickets3
Avg32.33
SR22
Eco8.81
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches5
Innings1
Not outs0
Runs1
Balls Faced2
Avg1
SR50
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest1
Hundreds0

Another Players

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Pretorius, Dwaine

Pretorius, Dwaine

Phangiso, Aaron

Phangiso, Aaron

Sipamla, Lutho

Sipamla, Lutho

Siboto, Malusi

Siboto, Malusi

Diseko, Johannes Newty

Diseko, Johannes Newty

Dawood, Junaid

Dawood, Junaid

Potgieter, Delano

Potgieter, Delano

Jones, Evan

Jones, Evan

Mosehle, Mangaliso

Mosehle, Mangaliso