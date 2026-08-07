Ayush Shashi Kanth Pandey

Ayush Shashi Kanth Pandey

bowler

Full name:Ayush Shashi Kanth Pandey
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Chhattisgarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches3
Innings6
Not outs0
Runs58
Balls Faced162
Avg9.66
SR35.8
Fours6
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest25
Hundreds0

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