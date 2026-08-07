Ayush Shashi Kanth Pandey
bowler
|Full name:
|Ayush Shashi Kanth Pandey
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|Overs
|0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|0
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|0
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|58
|Balls Faced
|162
|Avg
|9.66
|SR
|35.8
|Fours
|6
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|25
|Hundreds
|0