Onnicha Khamchompu

Onnicha Khamchompu

all rounder

Full name:Onnicha Khamchompu
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2026 Teams

Thailand Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches8751
Innings8631
Overs56.5177.49.0
Balls---
Maidens670
Runs16082364
Wickets13651
Avg12.312.6664
SR26.2316.454
Eco2.814.637.11
BB341
4w020
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches8751
Innings7321
Not outs370
Runs3512015
Balls Faced5416012
Avg8.754.815
SR64.8175125
Fours082
Fifties000
Sixies030
Highest142615
Hundreds000

Another Players

Laomi, Suleeporn

Laomi, Suleeporn

Khoncharoenkai, Nannapat

Khoncharoenkai, Nannapat

Leephatthana, Banthida

Leephatthana, Banthida

Chantam, Nattakan

Chantam, Nattakan

Chaihan, Nannaphat

Chaihan, Nannaphat

Boochatham, Nattaya

Boochatham, Nattaya

Boonsukham, Nanthita

Boonsukham, Nanthita

Bunthansen, Kanyakorn

Bunthansen, Kanyakorn

Tippoch, Sornnarin

Tippoch, Sornnarin

Kanoh, Rosenan

Kanoh, Rosenan