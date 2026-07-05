Onnicha Khamchompu
all rounder
|Full name:
|Onnicha Khamchompu
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|8
|75
|1
|Innings
|8
|63
|1
|Overs
|56.5
|177.4
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|7
|0
|Runs
|160
|823
|64
|Wickets
|13
|65
|1
|Avg
|12.3
|12.66
|64
|SR
|26.23
|16.4
|54
|Eco
|2.81
|4.63
|7.11
|BB
|3
|4
|1
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|8
|75
|1
|Innings
|7
|32
|1
|Not outs
|3
|7
|0
|Runs
|35
|120
|15
|Balls Faced
|54
|160
|12
|Avg
|8.75
|4.8
|15
|SR
|64.81
|75
|125
|Fours
|0
|8
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|3
|0
|Highest
|14
|26
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0