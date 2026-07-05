Nanthita Boonsukham
bowler
|Full name:
|Nanthita Boonsukham
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|2
|5
|Innings
|2
|3
|Overs
|11.5
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|43
|39
|Wickets
|4
|1
|Avg
|10.75
|39
|SR
|17.75
|30
|Eco
|3.63
|7.8
|BB
|4
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|2
|5
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|4
|2
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0