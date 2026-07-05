Nanthita Boonsukham

Nanthita Boonsukham

bowler

Full name:Nanthita Boonsukham
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2023 Teams

Thailand Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches25
Innings23
Overs11.55.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4339
Wickets41
Avg10.7539
SR17.7530
Eco3.637.8
BB41
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches25
Innings12
Not outs02
Runs00
Balls Faced42
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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