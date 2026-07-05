Rosenan Kanoh
batsman
|Full name:
|Rosenan Kanoh
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|30
|1
|Innings
|4
|7
|1
|Overs
|17.0
|22.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|1
|Runs
|53
|100
|17
|Wickets
|1
|2
|0
|Avg
|53
|50
|0
|SR
|102
|66
|0
|Eco
|3.11
|4.54
|2.42
|BB
|1
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|30
|1
|Innings
|8
|22
|0
|Not outs
|1
|7
|0
|Runs
|100
|120
|0
|Balls Faced
|139
|146
|0
|Avg
|14.28
|8
|0
|SR
|71.94
|82.19
|0
|Fours
|14
|10
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|38
|19
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0