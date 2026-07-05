Rosenan Kanoh

Rosenan Kanoh

batsman

Full name:Rosenan Kanoh
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2026 Teams

Thailand Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9301
Innings471
Overs17.022.07.0
Balls---
Maidens201
Runs5310017
Wickets120
Avg53500
SR102660
Eco3.114.542.42
BB110
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9301
Innings8220
Not outs170
Runs1001200
Balls Faced1391460
Avg14.2880
SR71.9482.190
Fours14100
Fifties000
Sixies020
Highest38190
Hundreds000

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