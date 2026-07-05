Bareddy Malli Anusha
bowler
|Full name:
|Bareddy Malli Anusha
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|12
|Innings
|1
|2
|12
|Overs
|1.0
|8.0
|40.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|11
|44
|168
|Wickets
|0
|1
|8
|Avg
|0
|44
|21
|SR
|0
|48
|30
|Eco
|11
|5.5
|4.2
|BB
|0
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|12
|Innings
|1
|0
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|2
|0
|4
|Balls Faced
|5
|0
|11
|Avg
|2
|0
|0
|SR
|40
|0
|36.36
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|0
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0