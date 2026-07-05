Bareddy Malli Anusha

Bareddy Malli Anusha

bowler

Full name:Bareddy Malli Anusha
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

India Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Overs1.08.040.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1144168
Wickets018
Avg04421
SR04830
Eco115.54.2
BB012
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings102
Not outs002
Runs204
Balls Faced5011
Avg200
SR40036.36
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest203
Hundreds000

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