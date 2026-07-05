Basthiyan Arachchilage Damitha Naween Silva
bowler
|Full name:
|Basthiyan Arachchilage Damitha Naween Silva
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|23
|21
|Innings
|34
|19
|20
|Overs
|370.1
|133.0
|48.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|50
|8
|0
|Runs
|1393
|528
|321
|Wickets
|37
|26
|17
|Avg
|37.64
|20.3
|18.88
|SR
|60.02
|30.69
|17.23
|Eco
|3.76
|3.96
|6.57
|BB
|7
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|23
|21
|Innings
|29
|19
|19
|Not outs
|2
|1
|5
|Runs
|644
|412
|392
|Balls Faced
|1352
|673
|360
|Avg
|23.85
|22.88
|28
|SR
|47.63
|61.21
|108.88
|Fours
|65
|24
|19
|Fifties
|3
|0
|1
|Sixies
|18
|6
|14
|Highest
|82
|118
|56
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0