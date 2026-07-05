Basthiyan Arachchilage Damitha Naween Silva

Basthiyan Arachchilage Damitha Naween Silva

bowler

Full name:Basthiyan Arachchilage Damitha Naween Silva
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Chilaw Marians Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232321
Innings341920
Overs370.1133.048.5
Balls---
Maidens5080
Runs1393528321
Wickets372617
Avg37.6420.318.88
SR60.0230.6917.23
Eco3.763.966.57
BB743
4w110
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232321
Innings291919
Not outs215
Runs644412392
Balls Faced1352673360
Avg23.8522.8828
SR47.6361.21108.88
Fours652419
Fifties301
Sixies18614
Highest8211856
Hundreds010

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