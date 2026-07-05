Ramesh Nimantha
batsman
|Full name:
|Ramesh Nimantha
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|7
|Innings
|0
|5
|2
|Overs
|0
|23.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|112
|34
|Wickets
|0
|4
|2
|Avg
|0
|28
|17
|SR
|0
|34.5
|15
|Eco
|0
|4.86
|6.8
|BB
|0
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|7
|Innings
|2
|6
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|88
|74
|66
|Balls Faced
|141
|156
|105
|Avg
|44
|12.33
|9.42
|SR
|62.41
|47.43
|62.85
|Fours
|10
|6
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|1
|Highest
|78
|33
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0