Ramesh Nimantha

Ramesh Nimantha

batsman

Full name:Ramesh Nimantha

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Chilaw Marians Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches167
Innings052
Overs023.05.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs011234
Wickets042
Avg02817
SR034.515
Eco04.866.8
BB022
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches167
Innings267
Not outs000
Runs887466
Balls Faced141156105
Avg4412.339.42
SR62.4147.4362.85
Fours1062
Fifties100
Sixies011
Highest783325
Hundreds000

Another Players

Nirmana, Kavindu

Nirmana, Kavindu

Lakshan, Lasith

Lakshan, Lasith

Tharanga, Pulina

Tharanga, Pulina

de Silva, Yohan

de Silva, Yohan

Tharindu, Nimesh

Tharindu, Nimesh

Premaratne, Nipun Kanchna

Premaratne, Nipun Kanchna

Madusanka, Lahiru

Madusanka, Lahiru

Kaushal, Janeth

Kaushal, Janeth

Abeyrathne, Abeygoda Liyanage Kasun Lakruwan

Abeyrathne, Abeygoda Liyanage Kasun Lakruwan

Tharindu, Charuka

Tharindu, Charuka