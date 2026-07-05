Uralage Raveen Yasas
all rounder
|Full name:
|Uralage Raveen Yasas
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|27
|14
|Innings
|9
|19
|5
|Overs
|23.5
|91.0
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|3
|1
|Runs
|96
|427
|99
|Wickets
|1
|6
|7
|Avg
|96
|71.16
|14.14
|SR
|143
|91
|16.28
|Eco
|4.02
|4.69
|5.21
|BB
|1
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|27
|14
|Innings
|28
|24
|14
|Not outs
|3
|5
|4
|Runs
|1041
|497
|93
|Balls Faced
|2297
|718
|119
|Avg
|41.64
|26.15
|9.3
|SR
|45.32
|69.22
|78.15
|Fours
|97
|42
|4
|Fifties
|7
|2
|0
|Sixies
|5
|7
|2
|Highest
|118
|71
|20
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0