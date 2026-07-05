Uralage Raveen Yasas

Uralage Raveen Yasas

all rounder

Full name:Uralage Raveen Yasas
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Chilaw Marians Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches212714
Innings9195
Overs23.591.019.0
Balls---
Maidens231
Runs9642799
Wickets167
Avg9671.1614.14
SR1439116.28
Eco4.024.695.21
BB123
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches212714
Innings282414
Not outs354
Runs104149793
Balls Faced2297718119
Avg41.6426.159.3
SR45.3269.2278.15
Fours97424
Fifties720
Sixies572
Highest1187120
Hundreds200

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