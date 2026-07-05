Bilal Mohammad Tahir Ghulam Hussain

Bilal Mohammad Tahir Ghulam Hussain

batsman

Full name:Bilal Mohammad Tahir Ghulam Hussain
Nationality:Kuwait

Teams

2026 Teams

Desert Vipers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches123123
Innings1111
Overs6.04.06.04.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs33223322
Wickets0101
Avg022022
SR024024
Eco5.55.55.55.5
BB0101
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches123123
Innings121121
Not outs0606
Runs02240224
Balls Faced81738173
Avg014.93014.93
SR0129.480129.48
Fours015015
Fifties0000
Sixies015015
Highest035035
Hundreds0000

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