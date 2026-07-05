Bilal Mohammad Tahir Ghulam Hussain
batsman
|Full name:
|Bilal Mohammad Tahir Ghulam Hussain
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|23
|1
|23
|Innings
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Overs
|6.0
|4.0
|6.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|33
|22
|33
|22
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|22
|0
|22
|SR
|0
|24
|0
|24
|Eco
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|5.5
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|23
|1
|23
|Innings
|1
|21
|1
|21
|Not outs
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Runs
|0
|224
|0
|224
|Balls Faced
|8
|173
|8
|173
|Avg
|0
|14.93
|0
|14.93
|SR
|0
|129.48
|0
|129.48
|Fours
|0
|15
|0
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|15
|0
|15
|Highest
|0
|35
|0
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0