Bishal Ghosh
batsman
|Full name:
|Bishal Ghosh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|41
|42
|9
|Innings
|3
|4
|0
|Overs
|5.0
|6.2
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|16
|27
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.2
|4.26
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|41
|42
|9
|Innings
|73
|40
|8
|Not outs
|2
|3
|0
|Runs
|2086
|1354
|129
|Balls Faced
|5060
|1855
|136
|Avg
|29.38
|36.59
|16.12
|SR
|41.22
|72.99
|94.85
|Fours
|277
|144
|16
|Fifties
|7
|5
|0
|Sixies
|6
|7
|1
|Highest
|201
|128
|36
|Hundreds
|4
|5
|0