Bishal Ghosh

Bishal Ghosh

batsman

Full name:Bishal Ghosh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches41429
Innings340
Overs5.06.20
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs16270
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco3.24.260
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches41429
Innings73408
Not outs230
Runs20861354129
Balls Faced50601855136
Avg29.3836.5916.12
SR41.2272.9994.85
Fours27714416
Fifties750
Sixies671
Highest20112836
Hundreds450

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