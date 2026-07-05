Blake Schraader
batsman
|Full name:
|Blake Schraader
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|12
|8
|Innings
|3
|8
|4
|Overs
|41.0
|43.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|188
|222
|97
|Wickets
|1
|8
|5
|Avg
|188
|27.75
|19.4
|SR
|246
|32.25
|13.2
|Eco
|4.58
|5.16
|8.81
|BB
|1
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|12
|8
|Innings
|15
|11
|8
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|234
|303
|56
|Balls Faced
|552
|330
|54
|Avg
|15.6
|30.3
|7
|SR
|42.39
|91.81
|103.7
|Fours
|30
|35
|8
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|3
|1
|Highest
|50
|65
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0