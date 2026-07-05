Blake Schraader

Blake Schraader

batsman

Full name:Blake Schraader
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10128
Innings384
Overs41.043.011.0
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs18822297
Wickets185
Avg18827.7519.4
SR24632.2513.2
Eco4.585.168.81
BB122
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10128
Innings15118
Not outs010
Runs23430356
Balls Faced55233054
Avg15.630.37
SR42.3991.81103.7
Fours30358
Fifties110
Sixies031
Highest506518
Hundreds000

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