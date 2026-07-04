Brian Chari

Brian Chari

batsman

Full name:Brian Chari
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches71438611630
Innings2002673
Overs3.00088.027.02.1
Balls------
Maidens0001510
Runs12003031269
Wickets000611
Avg00050.51269
SR0008816213
Eco4003.444.664.15
BB000311
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches71438611630
Innings1414316011629
Not outs000790
Runs2541862139023179763
Balls Faced6423993179374424632
Avg18.1413.28725.529.7126.31
SR39.5646.6167.7449.1671.85120.72
Fours2612442227850
Fifties20021196
Sixies620789843
Highest80391912812593
Hundreds000560

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