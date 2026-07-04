Brian Chari
batsman
|Full name:
|Brian Chari
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|14
|3
|86
|116
|30
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|26
|7
|3
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|0
|88.0
|27.0
|2.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|Runs
|12
|0
|0
|303
|126
|9
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|50.5
|126
|9
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|88
|162
|13
|Eco
|4
|0
|0
|3.44
|4.66
|4.15
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|14
|3
|86
|116
|30
|Innings
|14
|14
|3
|160
|116
|29
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|7
|9
|0
|Runs
|254
|186
|21
|3902
|3179
|763
|Balls Faced
|642
|399
|31
|7937
|4424
|632
|Avg
|18.14
|13.28
|7
|25.5
|29.71
|26.31
|SR
|39.56
|46.61
|67.74
|49.16
|71.85
|120.72
|Fours
|26
|12
|4
|422
|278
|50
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|21
|19
|6
|Sixies
|6
|2
|0
|78
|98
|43
|Highest
|80
|39
|19
|128
|125
|93
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|0